Top Russian banks saw moderate flows from corporate accounts in Oct

MOSCOW, Dec 1 (Reuters) - Russian banks generally saw moderate net inflows or outflows of funds in corporate and retail deposits in October, according to an analysis of the central bank data. Banks' financial health is on the radar as the central bank proceeds with its clean-up programme. Since the beginning of the year, the central bank has revoked 57 banking licences, reducing the number of banks in Russia to 524 from more than 1,000 a few years ago. The Russian banking sector also remains under scrutiny after the central bank took over two major private lenders, Otkritie and B&N Bank, in less than a month. Four of the country's largest banks increased their outstanding debt to the central bank in October, the data collated by Reuters using web-based aggregator kuap.ru, a financial analytical tool used by Russian credit analysts, showed. Russia's 10th largest lender by assets, Promsvyazbank, borrowed the most, raising its outstanding debt to the central bank by 34.2 billion roubles ($583 million), or 280 percent, by Nov. 1 compared with Oct. 1. Promsvyazbank has not replied to a Reuters request for comment sent on Thursday. Another larger-than-average move was recorded in outflows of legal entities' accounts at VTB, Russia's No.2 lender. It saw a net outflow of 354.6 billion roubles in October, or a 6.4 percent decline in legal entities' current and deposit accounts. Asked to explain the decline, VTB's press office said: "VTB Group in October deliberately channelled its assets to redeem its most expensive obligations." The table below shows changes in corporate and retail accounts as well borrowing from the central bank as of Nov. 1 compared with Oct. 1. Banks are ranked by the size of their assets. Legal Retail Borrowing from entities clients c.bank Pct Change Pct Change Pct change Change change in bln change in bln in bln rbls rbls rbls Sberbank 2.96 178.27 -0.34 -36.98 -0.5 -3 VTB -6.38 -354.55 1.3 7.28 -3.57 -2.48 Gazprombank 2.15 66.96 -0.34 -2.61 -53.87 -49.54 VTB24 1.45 9.06 1.15 26.89 11.81 0.12 Rosselkhozbank 4.64 65.92 2.28 17.61 -1.83 -0.41 Alfabank -2.25 -24.11 0.66 4.93 0.15 0.01 Otkritie 0.17 0.69 -0.91 -3.53 0 -0.04 Credit Bank of -0.59 -4.66 -0.94 -2.57 - - Moscow Promsvyazbank -1.71 -10.48 -1.55 -5.79 280.12 34.19 Unicredit -3.29 -17.53 0.39 0.81 - - Rosbank -5.75 -16.33 -0.52 -1.21 -22.24 -0.06 Raiffeseinbank -0.64 -1.51 -0.02 -0.06 26.15 0.24 ($1 = 58.6340 roubles) (Reporting by Andrey Ostroukh; additional reporting by Elena Fabrichnaya; Editing by Adrian Croft)