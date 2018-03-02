TABLE-Russia's top banks saw moderate outflows in Jan

By Tatiana Voronova and Andrey Ostroukh MOSCOW, March 2 (Reuters) - Russia's major banks saw moderate inflows and outflows in January, stabilising after a shake-up last year caused by the central bank's bailout of three major lenders, according to an analysis of the central bank data. Banks' financial health is on the radar as the central bank proceeds with its clean-up programme. The central bank took over three major private lenders, Otkritie, B&N Bank and Promsvyazbank (PSB), in the space of a few months in 2017. The Russian banking sector also remains under scrutiny as banks that are not rescued by the central bank lose their licences. Over the past year, the central bank has revoked several dozens of banking licences, reducing the number of banks in Russia towards 500 from more than 1,000 a few years ago. VTB, Russia's state-owned and the second-largest lender, saw the largest increase in retail clients money on its accounts. Retail clients' funds held in current and deposit accounts soared 408 percent month-on-month as VTB finalised a long-planned merger with VTB24, its former retail unit. Other banks mostly saw moderate outflows of households' money from their accounts. Promsvyazbank, which was bailed out in late 2017 to be later transformed into a special state-controlled bank for servicing Russia's defence sector, saw a 25 percent drop in corporate money in January. The drop was driven by a redemption of a loan, Promsvyazbank said. Rosbank gave no comment to a Reuters request to explain a 10.7 percent decline in corporate entities' money on its accounts in January. At the same time, Raiffeisenbank saw a 9.8 percent increase in legal entities' funds, which, according to the bank, was boosted by Russian companies seeking to park excessive liquidity. The "Russian banking sector remains stable," Fitch ratings agency said in a report published on Friday. "Any further high-profile bank failures in 2018 are unlikely to rival last year's in scale and should not be a source of broader risks for the system." The table below shows changes in corporate and retail accounts as well borrowing from the central bank as of Feb. 1 compared with Jan. 1. Russia's top banks are ranked by the value of their assets. Legal entities Retail clients Borrowing from c.bank Change in Pct change Change in Pct change Change in Pct change bln rbls bln rbls bln rbls Sberbank 41.5 0.72 -395.3 -3.30 -7.7 -1.30 VTB 528.2 14.31 2,482.2 407.56 -1.1 -1.55 Alfa Bank -2.5 -0.26 -27.0 -3.34 0.2 3.99 Gazprombank 41.5 0.72 -9.3 -1.15 0.2 0.40 Otkritie* 6.96 1.99 2.2 0.54 -0.05 -0.01 Russian Agriculture -67.8 -4.37 12.2 1.45 -0.2 -1.16 Bank UniCredit -28.0 -4.96 -6.7 -3.09 -0.3 -1.16 Raiffeisenbank 22.1 9.82 -1.2 -0.31 0.02 1.96 Credit Bank of Moscow -22.0 -2.9 5.2 1.82 0 -- Bank Rossiya -39.0 -5.58 -39.9 -5.08 0 -- B&N* -3.9 -4.90 10.3 2.07 0 -- Rosbank -38.2 -10.67 -5.1 -2.13 -0.01 -6.19 Promsvyazbank* -67.1 -25.05 12.8 3.67 0.1 0.03 *On the central bank's bailout (Writing by Andrey Ostroukh Editing by Katya Golubkova and Elaine Hardcastle)