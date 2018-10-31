FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
October 31, 2018 / 9:51 AM / Updated an hour ago

Russia suspects terrorism behind Arkhangelsk blast: RIA

1 Min Read

MOSCOW (Reuters) - Russia’s Investigative Committee said on Wednesday it had opened an investigation into suspected terrorism after an explosion at a Federal Security Service (FSB) office in northern Russia, state news agency RIA reported.

The Investigative Committee also said the person who detonated a bomb at the office in the city of Arkhangelsk was a 17-year-old local resident, Russian news agency Interfax reported.

Reporting by Maria Kiselyova; Writing by Andrey Kuzmin; Editing by Alison Williams

