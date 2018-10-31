Russia suspects terrorism behind Arkhangelsk blast: RIA

MOSCOW (Reuters) - Russia’s Investigative Committee said on Wednesday it had opened an investigation into suspected terrorism after an explosion at a Federal Security Service (FSB) office in northern Russia, state news agency RIA reported.
The Investigative Committee also said the person who detonated a bomb at the office in the city of Arkhangelsk was a 17-year-old local resident, Russian news agency Interfax reported.
Reporting by Maria Kiselyova; Writing by Andrey Kuzmin; Editing by Alison Williams