Moscow sees limited impact on Russian debt from possible U.S. sanctions

ST PETERSBURG, Russia, Dec 7 (Reuters) - A possible extension of U.S. sanctions against Moscow, including sanctions on Russian OFZ treasury bonds, will have a limited impact on the Russian debt market, a finance ministry official said on Thursday.

Petr Kazakevich, deputy head of the finance ministry’s debt department, said monetary policy tightening by the world’s major central banks posed a greater risk to the Russian treasury-bonds market than possible new sanctions.

Kazakevich also said foreign demand for Russian OFZ bonds had peaked and was likely to decline in the future. (Reporting by Yelena Orekhova; Writing by Andrey Ostroukh; Editing by Jack Stubbs)