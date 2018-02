SOCHI, Russia, Feb 15 (Reuters) - Russia’s prime minister said on Thursday he had ordered the Finance Ministry to increase treasury bond offers, known as OFZ bonds, for households to 100 billion roubles ($1.76 billion) in 2018 after selling 30 billion roubles OFZ bonds in 2017.

Dmitry Medvedev also said he wanted Russian regions to start issuing OFZ bonds for households.