MOSCOW (Reuters) - British foreign minister Boris Johnson said on Friday that London could not ignore Russia’s meddling in elections around the world, its actions in Ukraine, or the persecution of gay people in Chechnya.

British Foreign Secretary Boris Johnson speaks during a news conference following the talks with Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov in Moscow, Russia December 22, 2017. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov

Johnson was speaking at a news conference in Moscow after holding talks with Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov.