Russia plans to borrow $3 billion a year on global markets in 2018-2020

MOSCOW (Reuters) - Russia's finance ministry is planning to borrow $3 billion a year on global capital markets in 2018-2020, Finance Minister Anton Siluanov said on Thursday.

The finance ministry raised $3 billion earlier this month as it enjoyed strong demand for its Eurobond from global investors.

Speaking at a weekly government meeting, Siluanov also said that Russia's budget deficit was seen shrinking to 1.6 percent of gross domestic product in 2018.