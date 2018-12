Emergency personnel are seen at the site of collapsed apartment building after a suspected gas blast in Magnitogorsk, Russia December 31, 2018. Minister of Civil Defence, Emergencies and Disaster Relief/Handout via REUTERS

MOSCOW (Reuters) - President Vladimir Putin arrived in the Russian city of Magnitogorsk on Monday after a deadly gas explosion in an apartment building left at least four people dead and dozens unaccounted for, local news agencies reported.

Rescue workers have been scrambling to recover people from the rubble of the partly collapsed building.