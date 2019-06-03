Kremlin wants detained U.S. investor Calvey freed but won't intervene - RIA

FILE PHOTO: Founder of the Baring Vostok private equity group Michael Calvey sits inside a defendants' cage as he attends a court hearing in Moscow, Russia February 15, 2019. REUTERS/Tatyana Makeyeva/File Photo

MOSCOW (Reuters) - The Kremlin on Monday called an embezzlement case against prominent U.S. investor Michael Calvey regrettable and said it wanted him freed but would not intervene in his case, the RIA news agency reported.

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said Calvey, who is being held under house arrest, was a trustworthy businessman and that the Kremlin would like to see him attend Russia’s flagship economic forum in St Petersburg later this week, RIA reported.