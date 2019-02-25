Equity group asks Putin to intervene after U.S. investor detained

Founder of the Baring Vostok private equity group Michael Calvey, who was detained on suspicion of fraud, reacts inside a defendants' cage as he attends a court hearing in Moscow, Russia February 15, 2019. REUTERS/Tatyana Makeyeva/File Photo

MOSCOW (Reuters) - Russia-based private equity group Baring Vostok appealed on Monday for President Vladimir Putin to take a criminal investigation into its U.S. founder Michael Calvey and other executives under his personal control.

It made the request in an open letter to Putin posted on its website. There was no immediate comment from the Kremlin.

Prosecutors last week formally charged Calvey, the founder of Baring Vostok, and several other of its executives, with fraud after detaining them earlier this month.

Calvey and the others deny wrongdoing.

Baring Vostok said it was appealing to Putin because it wanted to ensure the case was investigated objectively.