Russian cenbank places OBR bonds worth 15.4 bln rbls
October 31, 2017 / 8:12 AM / Updated a day ago

Russian cenbank places OBR bonds worth 15.4 bln rbls

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MOSCOW, Oct 31 (Reuters) - Russia’s central bank has placed 15.4 billion roubles ($264.80 million) in OBR bonds, a tool it uses to absorb excess liquidity on the market, the central bank said on Tuesday.

The total OBR offer at Tuesday’s auction was 324.4 billion roubles remaining from the previous week when the regulator failed to sell the total size of its earlier offer of 500 billion roubles. ($1 = 58.1565 roubles) (Reporting by Elena Orekhova; Writing by Dmitry Solovyov; editing by Katya Golubkova)

