MOSCOW, Feb 2 (Reuters) - Russian banks are expected to make profit of around 1.5 trillion roubles ($26.7 billion) in 2018 although the estimate could be revised down, Russia’s Central Bank Governor Elvira Nabiullina said on Friday.

The central bank said last month the Russian banking sector’s profit was at 790 billion roubles in 2017. ($1 = 56.2052 roubles) (Reporting by Andrey Ostroukh; writing by Maria Kiselyova; editing by Katya Golubkova)