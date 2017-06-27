FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Russia c.bank doesn't see problems with forex liquidity
June 27, 2017 / 10:58 AM / a month ago

Russia c.bank doesn't see problems with forex liquidity

1 Min Read

MOSCOW, June 27 (Reuters) - Russia's central bank said on Tuesday that there was sufficient foreign-currency liquidity on the Russian money market and in the banking system.

It added in a statement to Reuters that it did not see significant market worries over a shortage of forex liquidity at the end of the quarter.

Some analysts have recently pointed to possible problems with dollar liquidity on the Russian money market, citing rising rates on forex swaps. (Reporting by Elena Fabrichnaya; Writing by Alexander Winning; Editing by Maria Kiselyova)

