FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Russia c.bank says inflation expectations at all-time low in Nov
Sections
Featured
GRAPHIC: Bitcoin's blistering rally tops $10,000 mark
Crypto-Currency
GRAPHIC: Bitcoin's blistering rally tops $10,000 mark
'For the Party and motherland!': Kim Jong Un heralds missile test
North Korea
'For the Party and motherland!': Kim Jong Un heralds missile test
Ivanka Trump in India
PHOTO FOCUS
Ivanka Trump in India
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
November 28, 2017 / 7:31 AM / 2 days ago

Russia c.bank says inflation expectations at all-time low in Nov

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MOSCOW, Nov 28 (Reuters) - The Russian central bank said on Tuesday that inflation expectations among households declined to all-time lows in November.

Households polled this month said they expected inflation in the next 12 months to be at 8.7 percent, down from 9.9 percent predicted in October, the central bank said in a monthly report.

The decline should prop up market expectations that the central bank will keep cutting its main interest rate from 8.25 percent at present, given that annual inflation has already slipped below the target level of 4 percent.

The next rate-setting meeting is scheduled for Dec. 15. (Reporting by Andrey Ostroukh; Editing by Hugh Lawson)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.