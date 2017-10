MOSCOW, Oct 12 (Reuters) - The Russian central bank sees full-year inflation at around 3.2 percent in 2017, Central Bank Governor Elvira Nabiullina said on Thursday.

Inflation in Russia is currently below 3 percent but it does not suggest a deviation from the central bank’s target of around 4 percent, Nabiullina said. (Reporting by Elena Fabrichnaya; writing by Polina Devitt; editing by Maria Kiselyova)