FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
2 months ago
Russian c.bank raises 2017 liquidity surplus forecast
#Business
#Bollywood
#SpecialReports
#Monsoon
#TheWiderImage
#CompanyResults
#Slideshows
Sections
Featured
SpiceJet first-quarter profit up about 18 percent
COMPANY RESULTS
SpiceJet first-quarter profit up about 18 percent
Wall Street rally could be hurt by U.S.-North Korea war of words
MARKETS
Wall Street rally could be hurt by U.S.-North Korea war of words
Microsoft Surface devices fail on reliability: Consumer Reports
Technology
Microsoft Surface devices fail on reliability: Consumer Reports
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
June 21, 2017 / 11:07 AM / 2 months ago

Russian c.bank raises 2017 liquidity surplus forecast

1 Min Read

MOSCOW, June 21 (Reuters) - Russia's central bank on Wednesday raised its estimate for a structural liquidity surplus in the banking sector to between 0.9 trillion roubles and 1.4 trillion roubles ($15.1 billion to $23.5 billion) for the end of 2017 from an earlier forecast of 0.5-1.0 trillion rouble made in May.

Purchases of OFZ treasury bonds by non-residents increased 27 percent in May compared to April, the bank also said in a monthly report on the banking sector and financial markets. ($1 = 59.5600 roubles) (Reporting by Elena Fabrichnaya; writing by Maria Kiselyova; editing by Dmitry Solovyov)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.