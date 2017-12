MOSCOW, Dec 19 (Reuters) - Rouble liquidity in the Russian banking sector is expected to double in 2018, Central Bank First Deputy Governor Sergei Shvetsov said on Tuesday.

Liquidity surplus levels in the Russian banking sector define the central bank's plans to borrow on the market. The central bank issues its OBR bonds to withdraw excessive rouble liquidity.