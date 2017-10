MOSCOW, Oct 24 (Reuters) - Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Tuesday he expected the country’s budget deficit to be less than 1 percent in 2019.

The cautious policy conducted by Russia’s central bank was justified, Putin also told an investment forum in Moscow. (Reporting by Katya Golubkova, Andrey Ostroukh and Darya Korsunskaya; Writing by Polina Devitt; Editing by Andrew Osborn)