MOSCOW, Oct 27 (Reuters) - Russian banking and financial systems are stable, the Kremlin quoted central bank governor Elvira Nabiullina as saying in a meeting with President Vladimir Putin.

Speaking about Russia’s financial infrastructure, Nabiullina also said it was very important for Russia “not to get into a situation like three years ago when the access to financial markets was limited,” the Kremlin said in a statement on Friday. (Reporting by Polina Devitt; Editing by Hugh Lawson)