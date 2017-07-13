Russia's Nabiullina: mkt expectations on rates match c.bank view

ST PETERSBURG, Russia, July 13 (Reuters) - The head of Russia's central bank, Elvira Nabiullina, said on Thursday that there was no deviation between market expectations on interest rates and the central bank's view.

Nabiullina was asked whether the central bank would give any guidance on rates given a recent spike in inflation.

She told a briefing that the increase in June inflation was slightly more than expected but that inflation was back to normal. (Reporting by Andrey Ostroukh, Elena Fabrichnaya and Kira Zavyalova; Writing by Denis Pinchuk; Editing by Alexander Winning)