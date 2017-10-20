Russia c.bank mulls "various options" for rate cut next week

MOSCOW, Oct 20 (Reuters) - Russia’s central bank will consider various options for the pace of cutting its key policy rate at the regulator’s next meeting on Oct. 27, Central Bank Deputy Governor Ksenia Yudayeva said on Friday.

Asked whether it was possible that the regulator will decide to cut its key rate by more than 50 basis points next week, Yudayeva said: “I believe that we have already got accustomed to this pace (of 50 basis points).”

“We will study and consider various options.” (Reporting by Elena Fabrichnaya; Writing by Dmitry Solovyov; Editing by Maria Kiselyova)