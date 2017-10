(Corrects location of Dmitriev’s speech)

MOSCOW, Oct 17 (Reuters) - Russia’s central bank sees no reason for sharp fluctuations of the rouble, Igor Dmitriev, a senior central bank official, told a meeting at the Russian Union of Industrialists and Entrepreneurs on Tuesday. (Reporting by Elena Fabrichnaya; Writing by Dmitry Solovyov; editing by Vladimir Soldatkin)