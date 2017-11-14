FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Russia's Cherkizovo to drop London listing, considers Moscow offer
#Consumer Goods and Retail
November 14, 2017 / 5:26 PM / Updated 14 hours ago

Russia's Cherkizovo to drop London listing, considers Moscow offer

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MOSCOW, Nov 14 (Reuters) - Cherkizovo , Russia’s biggest meat producer, has decided to cancel its London listing due to low trading since February and has decided to consolidate its free-float and trading in its shares in Moscow, it said.

“In the context of its new capital markets strategy, the company is also evaluating a range of alternatives available to it, including a potential equity offering of ordinary shares on the Moscow Exchange,” it added in a statement. (Reporting by Polina Devitt Editing by Greg Mahlich)

