Russia's Cherkizovo to drop London listing, considers Moscow offer

MOSCOW, Nov 14 (Reuters) - Cherkizovo , Russia’s biggest meat producer, has decided to cancel its London listing due to low trading since February and has decided to consolidate its free-float and trading in its shares in Moscow, it said.

“In the context of its new capital markets strategy, the company is also evaluating a range of alternatives available to it, including a potential equity offering of ordinary shares on the Moscow Exchange,” it added in a statement. (Reporting by Polina Devitt Editing by Greg Mahlich)