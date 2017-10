Russian President Vladimir Putin (R, back), Chinese President Xi Jinping (L), Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov (R, front) and Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi attend a signing ceremony at the Kremlin in Moscow, Russia July 4, 2017. REUTERS/Sergei Karpukhin/Files

MOSCOW (Reuters) - Russia and China agreed that the North Korean and Syrian crises should be resolved by diplomatic means, Russia’s foreign ministry said in a statement on Monday.

It said that Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov and his Chinese counter-part, Wang Yi, discussed the crises during the United Nations General Assembly.