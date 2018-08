MOSCOW (Reuters) - Russian President Vladimir Putin said Chinese President Xi Jinping would visit Russia in September, Russian news agencies RIA and Tass reported on Wednesday.

FILE PHOTO: China's President Xi Jinping addresses a media conference with South African President Cyril Ramaphosa in Pretoria, South Africa, July 24, 2018. REUTERS/Mike Hutchings

Xi will visit eastern Russian city of Vladivostok where he will take part in an economic forum, Putin was quoted as saying.