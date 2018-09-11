FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
September 11, 2018 / 8:09 AM / Updated an hour ago

Putin says Russia's defence ties with China based on trust

1 Min Read

VLADIVOSTOK, Russia (Reuters) - Russian President Vladimir Putin told Chinese President Xi Jinping that Moscow and Beijing’s relations were based on trust in areas ranging from politics to security and defence.

Russian President Vladimir Putin attends a meeting with representatives of the foreign business community on the sidelines of the Eastern Economic Forum in Vladivostok, Russia September 11, 2018. Mikhail Metzel/TASS Host Photo Agency/Pool via REUTERS

Putin made the comments ahead of talks with his Chinese counterpart which are being held on the sidelines of an economic forum in the city of Vladivostok in Russia’s far east.

The talks coincide with the start of Russia’s biggest war games since the fall of the Soviet Union which China will also take part in.

Reporting by Denis Pinchuk; Writing by Tom Balmforth; Editing by Andrew Osborn

