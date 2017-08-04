FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Russian cenbank expects monthly inflation close to zero in August
Sections
Featured
Weekahead: Liquidity continues to flow in Indian markets
Markets & Economy
Weekahead: Liquidity continues to flow in Indian markets
Final assault starts on Raqqa as some Islamic State fighters quit
MIDDLE EAST
Final assault starts on Raqqa as some Islamic State fighters quit
A documentary for the 'sexpert'
bollywood
A documentary for the 'sexpert'
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
August 4, 2017 / 5:18 PM / in 2 months

Russian cenbank expects monthly inflation close to zero in August

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MOSCOW, Aug 4 (Reuters) - Russia’s central bank expects monthly inflation to be close to zero in August, it said in a statement on Friday.

Taking into account the volatility of prices for fruit and vegetables, there may be deflation in certain weeks this month, it said.

Russia’s annual inflation reading fell below the central bank’s 4 percent target in July for the first time since the bank switched to an inflation-targeting policy, Federal Statistics Service data showed earlier on Friday. (Reporting by Elena Fabrichnaya; writing by Polina Devitt; editing by John Stonestreet; editing by)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.