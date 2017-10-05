FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Post-Soviet low for annual Russian inflation in September
#Non-Cyclical Consumer Goods
October 5, 2017 / 2:40 PM / 12 days ago

Post-Soviet low for annual Russian inflation in September

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

 (Adds detail)
    By Andrey Ostroukh
    MOSCOW, Oct 5 (Reuters) - Russian consumer price growth
slowed to a post-Soviet low of 3.0 percent year-on-year in
September, data from the Federal Statistics Service showed on
Thursday.
    The slowdown also brings it further below the central bank's
ultimate target of 4 percent.
    Analysts and economists were sceptical about the central
bank's ability to rein in inflation, especially when annual
inflation hovered near 17 percent in early 2015.
    But as the impact of a rapid rouble devaluation seen in 2014
and 2015 has faded, inflation has been on a downward path.
    This year, inflation was pressured by the central bank's
tight monetary policy and a sound harvest that sent prices for
food, one of the key components of the headline inflation, into
deflationary territory.
    In the first nine months of this year an accumulated
increase in the consumer price index reached 1.7 percent
compared with 4.1 percent in the same period of 2016.
    Though low inflation speaks for a looser monetary policy,
the central bank said it would trim interest rates slowly in
order not to spur inflation expectations.
    The central bank, which last cut the key rate to 8.5 percent
in September, is due to have another rate-setting meeting in
late October.
    In monthly terms, Russia recorded a deflation rate of 0.1
percent in September after 0.5 percent deflation in the
preceding month, data showed.
    Analysts polled by Reuters had on average expected consumer
price index to increase by 3.1 percent in annual terms in
September and to inch 0.1 percent higher in monthly terms.
        
    Rosstat gave the following details: 
     RUSSIAN CPI              Sept 17   Aug 17    Sept 16 
     Mth/mth pct change       -0.1      -0.5      +0.2
     - food                   -0.7      -1.8      -0.1
     - non-food               +0.3      +0.1      +0.6
     - services               +0.1      +0.4      +0.1
     Y/Y pct change           +3.0      +3.3      +6.4
     Core CPI y/y pct change  +2.8      +3.0      +6.7
    
    NOTE - For key Russian indicators click here. 

    
 (Reporting by Andrey Ostroukh; Editing by Jermey Gaunt)

