MOSCOW (Reuters) - The Kremlin does not rule out the participation of President Vladimir Putin in the World Economic Forum in Davos next month, spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Wednesday.

The Kremlin earlier this month shrugged off reported restrictions on Russian business leaders who take part in the forum and welcomed a move by the organisers to lift a ban on several Russian tycoons.