Vassily Nebenzia, Russian Ambassador to the United Nations, addresses the U.N. Security Council briefing on implementation of the resolution that endorsed the Iran nuclear deal at the United Nations headquarters in New York, U.S., June 26, 2019. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

MOSCOW (Reuters) - Russia’s foreign minister Sergei Lavrov said on Monday that other permanent members of the United Nations Security Council have agreed to hold an online five-way summit, proposed by Russian President Vladimir Putin, Interfax news agency reported.

The world powers are going to discuss international peace and security measures.