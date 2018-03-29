FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
March 29, 2018 / 5:30 PM / Updated 2 hours ago

Russia to respond in kind in diplomatic row over ex-spy, to shut U.S. consulate

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MOSCOW (Reuters) - Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said on Thursday that Russia would respond in kind to the expulsion of diplomats by Western countries and close down the U.S. consulate in St. Petersburg in a row over the poisoning of an ex-spy in Britain.

Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov attends a news conference after a meeting with U.N. special envoy on Syria Staffan de Mistura in Moscow, Russia March 29, 2018. REUTERS/Sergei Karpukhin

“The measures would be reciprocal ... They include expulsion of the equivalent number of diplomats and they include our decision to withdraw our agreement to allow the United States’ general consulate to operate in St. Petersburg,” Lavrov told a briefing.

Reporting by Vladimir Soldatkin and Polina Devitt; Editing by Adrian Croft

