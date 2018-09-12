FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
September 12, 2018 / 6:56 AM / Updated 2 hours ago

Japan's Abe says he wants to meet North Korean leader Kim

1 Min Read

VLADIVOSTOK, Russia (Reuters) - Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe said on Wednesday he wanted to meet North Korean leader Kim Jong Un but there had been no discussions to arrange any summit.

Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe delivers a speech during a session of the Eastern Economic Forum in Vladivostok, Russia September 12, 2018. Valery Sharifulin/TASS Host Photo Agency/Pool via REUTERS

Speaking in Vladivostok at an economic forum in Russia’s Far East, Abe said it had been bold of U.S. President Donald Trump to hold a summit with Kim, and that he had high hopes for an upcoming inter-Korean summit in Pyongyang.

Reporting by Denis Pinchuk, Vladimir Soldatkin, Polina Nikolskaya; Writing by Tom Balmforth; Editing by Andrew Heavens

