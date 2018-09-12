Japan's Abe says he wants to meet North Korean leader Kim

VLADIVOSTOK, Russia (Reuters) - Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe said on Wednesday he wanted to meet North Korean leader Kim Jong Un but there had been no discussions to arrange any summit.

Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe delivers a speech during a session of the Eastern Economic Forum in Vladivostok, Russia September 12, 2018. Valery Sharifulin/TASS Host Photo Agency/Pool via REUTERS

Speaking in Vladivostok at an economic forum in Russia’s Far East, Abe said it had been bold of U.S. President Donald Trump to hold a summit with Kim, and that he had high hopes for an upcoming inter-Korean summit in Pyongyang.