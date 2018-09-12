Putin says North Korea doing a lot but Washington not responding

VLADIVOSTOK, Russia (Reuters) - Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Wednesday that North Korea was taking a lot of steps towards denuclearising the Korean Peninsula, but that Washington was not responding and was making endless demands for full disarmament instead.

Russian President Vladimir Putin delivers a speech during a session of the Eastern Economic Forum in Vladivostok, Russia September 12, 2018. Donat Sorokin/TASS Host Photo Agency/Pool via REUTERS

Putin, speaking at an economic forum in the Russian port city of Vladivostok, said it was counter-productive if one side did a lot and the other did nothing and said that Pyongyang was waiting for a response to the positive steps it had taken.

Putin also said it was important that North Korea receive international guarantees on its own security.