October 18, 2018 / 12:38 PM / Updated an hour ago

Russia may use National Wealth Fund to finance Egypt nuclear plant: Siluanov

1 Min Read

MOSCOW (Reuters) - Russia’s finance ministry may use the National Wealth Fund (NWF) to lend money for the construction of a nuclear power plant in Egypt starting from 2020 or 2021, First Deputy Prime Minister Anton Siluanov told reporters on Thursday.

Russian Finance Minister Anton Siluanov speaks during a discussion in Moscow, Russia September 7, 2018. REUTERS/Sergei Karpukhin/File Photo

Siluanov, who is also finance minister, said Russia would provide finance for the project annually of between $3 billion and $4 billion.

Siluanov said that the funds held by the NWF are expected to reach 7 percent of gross domestic product (GDP) at the end of next year, up from 2.2 percent of GDP at the end of 2018. He said that growth would allow for investments in important projects.

Reporting by Darya Korsunskaya; Writing by Katya Golubkova; Editing by Christian Lowe

