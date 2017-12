MOSCOW, Dec 15 (Reuters) - Russian Deputy Prime Minister Arkady Dvorkovich said on Friday that Russia and Egypt were still in talks to decide on the date that Russia would resume regular flights to Egypt, the TASS news agency reported.

He said that Russia and Egypt would discuss the date on Friday and sign documents if they reached an agreement, according to TASS. (Reporting by Maria Kiselyova; writing by Maria Tsvetkova; Editing by Andrew Osborn)