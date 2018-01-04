FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Russia resumes civilian flights to Cairo
January 4, 2018 / 12:49 PM / a day ago

Russia resumes civilian flights to Cairo

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MOSCOW, Jan 4 (Reuters) - President Vladimir Putin authorised the resumption of regular civilian flights from Russia to Cairo, according to a document published on the government’s website on Thursday.

The order was effective as of Jan 2.

Russia halted civilian air traffic to Egypt in 2015 after militants detonated a bomb on a Russian Metrojet flight leaving the tourist resort of Sharm el-Sheikh, killing 224 people on board.

The bombing and the Russian suspension were blows to Egypt’s tourism industry, a key source of hard currency. (Reporting by Denis Pinchuk; editing by John Stonestreet)

