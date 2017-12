MOSCOW, Nov 30 (Reuters) - Russia’s government published a draft agreement between Russian and Egypt on Thursday allowing both countries to use each other’s air space and air bases for their military planes.

The government decree, signed on Nov. 28, orders the Russian Defence Ministry to hold negotiations with Egyptian officials and to sign the document once both sides reach an agreement. (Reporting by Andrey Ostroukh; writing by Maria Tsvetkova; Editing by Christian Lowe)