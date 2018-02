MOSCOW, Feb 22 (Reuters) - Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny was released by police on Thursday less than an hour after he was detained in Moscow.

Navalny tweeted that he had been released and given a document on legal procedures against him for organising unsanctioned protests.

“I don’t know what it was and why seven people detained me,” Navalny tweeted. (Reporting by Kevin O‘Flynn; editing by Polina Devitt)