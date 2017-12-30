FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Russian court upholds ban on Navalny running against Putin in 2018
December 30, 2017 / 11:41 AM / in 3 hours

Russian court upholds ban on Navalny running against Putin in 2018

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

MOSCOW (Reuters) - Russia’s Supreme Court on Saturday dismissed an appeal by Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny against a decision by the country’s central election commission to bar him from taking part in next year’s presidential election.

Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny speaks in the studio of the radio station Echo of Moscow in Moscow, Russia December 27, 2017. REUTERS/Sergei Karpukhin

The commission this week barred Navalny from taking part in the March 18 vote because of a suspended prison sentence he says was trumped up.

Navalny, who did not attend the Supreme Court hearing, wrote on Twitter that he and his supporters “will not recognise elections without competition” and renewed calls for a boycott of the vote.

Polls indicate that President Vladimir Putin, who has dominated Russia’s political landscape for 18 years, is on course to be comfortably re-elected, but Navalny says his own exclusion from the vote makes a farce of the ballot.

Navalny, who has organised some of the biggest anti-government demonstrations in years, has been jailed three times this year and charged with breaking the law for organising public meetings and rallies.

Reporting by Gennady Novik and Valery Stepchenkov; Writing by Gabrielle Tétrault-Farber; Editing by Alison Williams

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
