March 19, 2018 / 1:46 PM / Updated an hour ago

Moscow seeks no arms race, wants to resolve disputes - Putin

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MOSCOW (Reuters) - Russia has no desire for a new arms race and will do everything it can to resolve differences with other countries, while defending its national interests, President Vladimir Putin said on Monday.

Russian President and Presidential candidate Vladimir Putin speaks during a meeting with supporters at his campaign headquarters in Moscow, Russia March 18, 2018. Yuri Kadobnov/POOL via Reuters

Putin, at a meeting with the opponents he defeated in Sunday’s presidential election, said Russia wanted constructive dialogue with its international partners, though he said they would need to reciprocate, and respect Russia.

Reporting by Jack Stubbs, writing by Denis Pinchuk, editing by Christian Lowe

