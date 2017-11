MOSCOW, Nov 13 (Reuters) - Russia’s En+ Group said on Monday it had repaid a $942.6 million loan to the country’s second-largest lender VTB ahead of its maturity date.

The underlying security - pledges of 29.99 percent in aluminium giant Rusal, 25 percent plus once share in EuroSibEnergo and 24 percent of Krasnoyarsk HPP - will be released in due course, En+ said in a statement. (Reporting by Polina Devitt; editing by Jack Stubbs)