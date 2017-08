MOSCOW, June 20 (Reuters) - Demand for Russia's sovereign dual-tranche Eurobond exceeded $6 billion, two financial market sources told Reuters on Tuesday.

The sources added that Russia guided investors toward a yield of around 4.25 percent for a 10-year Eurobond and around 5.25 percent for a 30-year paper.

Books for the U.S. dollar denominated Eurobonds are set to be closed later on Tuesday. (Reporting by Kira Zavyalova; Writing by Katya Golubkova; Editing by Andrey Ostroukh)