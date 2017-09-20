FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Russia sets final yield guidance for 2027 Eurobond at 4 pct, 5.2 pct for 2047 Eurobond - source
September 20, 2017 / 2:41 PM / a month ago

Russia sets final yield guidance for 2027 Eurobond at 4 pct, 5.2 pct for 2047 Eurobond - source

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MOSCOW, Sept 20 (Reuters) - Russia has set the final yield guidance for its 2027 Eurobond at 4.0 percent and at 5.2 percent for Eurobond maturing in 2047, a financial market source told Reuters on Wednesday.

Russia planned to raise $4 billion on the global financial market in new Eurobonds in a move to replace papers maturing in 2018 and 2030. This move would help the finance ministry to postpone payments of the external debt. (Reporting by Kira Zavyalova; writing by Polina Devitt; editing by Andrey Ostroukh)

