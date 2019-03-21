Russia to issue new Eurobonds in dollars, euros - source

MOSCOW (Reuters) - Russia will issue Eurobonds in dollars and euros in two tranches, capitalizing on favourable market conditions and an increased appetite for risky assets, a financial market source said on Thursday.

Russia has set yield guidance at around 5.5 percent for its 2035 dollar-denominated Eurobond and at around 2.625 percent for 2025 euro-denominated Eurobond, the source said.

A source told RIA news agency that demand for the U.S. dollar Eurobond stood at more than $3 billion and at more than 1.6 billion for the Euro-denominated Eurobond.

The finance ministry said earlier on Thursday it had selected lenders VTB Capital plc, a unit of VTB, and Gazprombank to organise its international 2019 Eurobond issue.

Russia’s central bank said this month that foreigners had increased their holdings of Russian Eurobonds in February, as well as in OFZ treasury bonds. Demand for these bonds serves as a gauge of market sentiment toward Russian assets.

Increased demand for OFZ bonds and high oil prices have supported the rouble, which reached seven-month highs this week.

In November last year Russia raised 1 billion euros ($1.14 billion) with a yield of 3.0 percent with the sale of its first euro-denominated Eurobond in five years.

($1 = 0.8770 euros)