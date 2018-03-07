FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
March 7, 2018 / 10:48 AM / a day ago

CORRECTED-Russia tells Eurobond holders to apply for swap by March 15

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Corrects date in par 2 to March 7-15)

MOSCOW, March 7 (Reuters) - Russia said on Wednesday that holders of its Eurobonds who want to take part in a swap of maturing paper for new bonds should file requests to VTB Capital by March 15.

The finance ministry said VTB Capital, which is organising the swap, will collect requests between March 7-15, before the settlement date set for March 21.

The ministry said prices of Eurobonds meant for the swap do not exceed 113.5 of their nominal value, taking into account their amortisation, while a limit for their overall value is set at $4 billion. (Reporting by Maria Kiselyova Writing by Andrey Ostroukh Editing by Catherine Evans)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
