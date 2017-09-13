FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Russia to swap 2018, 2030 Eurobonds for 2027, 2047 papers-FinMin
Sections
Featured
Wipro Q2 profit beats estimates
Company Results
Wipro Q2 profit beats estimates
Meet China's 'bubble generation'
CHINA PARTY CONGRESS
Meet China's 'bubble generation'
Volvo unveils Polestar model in China, looks to rival Tesla 3
Technology
Volvo unveils Polestar model in China, looks to rival Tesla 3
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
September 13, 2017 / 9:06 AM / a month ago

Russia to swap 2018, 2030 Eurobonds for 2027, 2047 papers-FinMin

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MOSCOW, Sept 13 (Reuters) - Russia will swap its Eurobonds maturing in 2018 and 2030 for a top-up of Eurobonds due in 2027 and 2047, the Finance Ministry said on Wednesday.

Russia will swap the 2018 paper at up to 107.8 percent of its nominal and the 2030 Eurobond at up to 117.5 percent, the ministry said in a statement.

Bids will be accepted on Sept. 13-19, and prices will be set on Sept. 20 with the settlements on Sept. 25. (Reporting by Darya Korsunskaya; Writing by Dmitry Solovyov; Editing by Maria Kiselyova)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.