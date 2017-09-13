Russia to swap 2018, 2030 Eurobonds for 2027, 2047 papers-FinMin

MOSCOW, Sept 13 (Reuters) - Russia will swap its Eurobonds maturing in 2018 and 2030 for a top-up of Eurobonds due in 2027 and 2047, the Finance Ministry said on Wednesday.

Russia will swap the 2018 paper at up to 107.8 percent of its nominal and the 2030 Eurobond at up to 117.5 percent, the ministry said in a statement.

Bids will be accepted on Sept. 13-19, and prices will be set on Sept. 20 with the settlements on Sept. 25. (Reporting by Darya Korsunskaya; Writing by Dmitry Solovyov; Editing by Maria Kiselyova)