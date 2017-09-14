FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Russia says signs out-of-court settlement with Exxon on Sakhalin-1
#Regulatory News
September 14, 2017 / 2:06 PM / a month ago

Russia says signs out-of-court settlement with Exxon on Sakhalin-1

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MOSCOW, Sept 14 (Reuters) - Russia and U.S. oil major Exxonmobil have signed an out-of-court settlement agreement regarding a legal dispute over the Sakhalin-1 oil and gas project, Russia’s finance ministry said in a statement on Thursday.

“The sides have reached a mutually beneficial compromise,” the ministry said, adding that the agreement was signed on Sept. 12.

Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Sept. 7 that the dispute had been resolved. (Reporting by Darya Korsunskaya; Writing by Polina Devitt; Editing by Andrew Osborn)

