MOSCOW, March 7 (Reuters) - Automaker Fiat Chrysler will recall 3,306 of its Jeep Grand Cherokee and Chrysler 300 vehicles sold in Russia between September 2010 and July 2017, Russia’s standards agency said on Wednesday.

The recall is due to a possible alternator fault, the agency said in a statement. (Reporting by Gleb Stolyarov; writing by Maria Kiselyova; Editing by Andrew Osborn)