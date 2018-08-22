FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
August 22, 2018 / 1:59 PM / in 39 minutes

Putin says Trump meeting useful, deplores U.S. sanctions

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SOCHI (Reuters) - A summit with U.S. President Donald Trump was useful but U.S. sanctions against Moscow are counter-productive and pointless, Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Wednesday.

Putin also said Europe needed the Moscow-led Nord Stream-2 gas pipeline project and that Russia was the most suitable supplier of energy for Europe.

He was speaking at a news conference after talks with Finnish counterpart Sauli Niinisto in the Black Sea city of Sochi.

