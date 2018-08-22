Putin says Trump meeting useful, deplores U.S. sanctions

SOCHI (Reuters) - A summit with U.S. President Donald Trump was useful but U.S. sanctions against Moscow are counter-productive and pointless, Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Wednesday.
Putin also said Europe needed the Moscow-led Nord Stream-2 gas pipeline project and that Russia was the most suitable supplier of energy for Europe.
He was speaking at a news conference after talks with Finnish counterpart Sauli Niinisto in the Black Sea city of Sochi.
