Russian investigators find safety violations at site of deadly fire

MOSCOW (Reuters) - A security guard at the Russian shopping mall where more than 60 people were killed in a fire had switched off the fire warning system and fire exits from the building were blocked, state investigators said on Monday.

Members of the Emergency Situations Ministry work to extinguish a fire in a shopping mall in the Siberian city of Kemerovo, Russia March 26, 2018. REUTERS/Marina Lisova

In a statement, the Investigative Committee, the state body which investigates major crimes, also said there were multiple serious violations in the construction and use of the shopping centre complex.