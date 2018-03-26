FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
March 26, 2018 / 11:49 AM / Updated 31 minutes ago

Russian investigators find safety violations at site of deadly fire

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MOSCOW (Reuters) - A security guard at the Russian shopping mall where more than 60 people were killed in a fire had switched off the fire warning system and fire exits from the building were blocked, state investigators said on Monday.

Members of the Emergency Situations Ministry work to extinguish a fire in a shopping mall in the Siberian city of Kemerovo, Russia March 26, 2018. REUTERS/Marina Lisova

In a statement, the Investigative Committee, the state body which investigates major crimes, also said there were multiple serious violations in the construction and use of the shopping centre complex.

Reporting by Gabrielle Tetrault-Farber, writing by Christian Lowe, editing by Larry King

